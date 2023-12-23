By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 16:07
Red Hot Lovers
Photo: ITS
The International Theatre Studio (ITS) was formed in 1975 at a time when there was no theatre, in Spanish or English, on the Costa del Sol. Even though the Cervantes Theatre building in Málaga existed, it had been closed for many years, though it did re-open in April 1987 after substantial renovation.
ITS was the brainchild of two exceptional ladies: Paz Dávila Arostegui and Mary Wells. The ITS’s first production was Noel Coward’s “Relative Values” and the audience was full of royalty, titled people and celebrities, including Count Rudi Schoenberg, Lord and Lady Foley, Prince and Princess Bismarck, Prince Alfonso Hohenlohe, Sir Francis and Lady Peck, Sean Connery, Mel Ferrer, Sir Stanley and Lady Baker, Ray Milland, Michael Sullivan, Dani Roban and James Hunt.
Their next event to start the new year will be a rehearsed play reading on Wednesday, January 17 at the El Trapiche Cultural Centre theatre in San Pedro. Doors open at 7.30pm with curtain up at 8pm. They are performing the Last of the Red Hot Lovers by Neil Simon.
It is an American comedy written in 1969, which later became a film. It is acclaimed as a “very funny play” and ITS has some of their best comic actors in this production, jointly directed by Martin Curd and Paloma Salgado. With Paul Baker as Barney, Hannah Murray as Elaine, Beverley Stonehewer as Bobbi and Eileen Audas as Jeanette, you are guaranteed an evening of laughter.
Tickets can be booked online on the website. Entry for this event is by donations, €10 per person for ITS Members and €12 for non-members.
The venue is very comfortable, with on street car parking. It is not licensed but they are hoping to be able to offer a drink outside the venue, as they have done on previous occasions.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
