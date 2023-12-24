A magical market in Vera

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 24 Dec 2023 • 12:24

The Mayor of Vera cutting the ribbon Credit: Ayuntamiento de Vera

THE town of Vera opened it’s Christmas Market last week on December 22, with chocolate treats, a great atmosphere and even the presence of Santa Claus himself.

The town’s Paseo Miguel de Cervantes now hosts stalls selling food, crafts, and unique decoration products until January 6. There are also plenty of children’s attractions and a fantastic Christmas tree.

The mayor of Vera, Alfonso García, and the Councilor for Celebrations, Antonia Marín, were present to open the third edition of the traditional Christmas Market. The ribbon cutting by the mayor and a free chocolate for all attendees kicked off this magical market, that has children’s attractions, a food truck, a giant Christmas tree, a Christmas photobooth and of course Santa Claus! There will also be three extra special guests on January 5, the Three Magic Kings!

The mayor of Vera declared that “we are delighted with the great acceptance that the new location of the market on Paseo Miguel de Cervantes has had”, and has recognized that “seeing every corner of our municipality full of people and with such a good atmosphere in These endearing dates are wonderful.”

Vera is sure to have a magical Christmas with this, alongside it’s parades, performances, concerts and children’s Christmas shows that are flooding the town with visitors and a good atmosphere during these dates,

Garcia added that “our objective is that this market helps us make the Christmas holidays in the municipality of Vera more attractive, both for the public who visit us and for the neighbors themselves, attracting a large number of visitors.”