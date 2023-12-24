An abandoned dog gets a second chance this Christmas

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 24 Dec 2023 • 11:49

AN abandoned dog, that was found among rubbish and tied to a rope in Almeria, has been given a second chance at a happy life.

In what is being hailed as a ‘Christmas miracle’ the poor hound was barely hanging on to life when it was found In an open field, surrounded by rubble and with a lead that did not even allow him to lie down.

It was actually the residents of the area who alerted the Almeria Local Police about the dog, which was tied with a small rope that barely allowed it to move.

After receiving the notice, the authorities immediately jumped into action, moving directly to the place where the animal was and performing their rescue. After being transported to a veterinarian, where he was checked for a microchip, he was given appropriate treatment and a lovely warm bath!

The dog did not have any identification, and so he now waits to be adopted by a forever family, who will hopefully give him another chance at a happy life that is filled with love and kindness after the horrors he has suffered.