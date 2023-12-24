A roaring visit

By Jennifer Popplewell • Updated: 24 Dec 2023 • 12:10

Full of illusion! Credit: Shutterstock/2301121107

THE children of the Poniente Hospital in Almeria had an exciting visit this week, as the the Fire Department surprised them with, not only a visit, but also some amazing gifts.

As has now become tradition, the local firefighters collaborated with the Poniente University Hospital, arranging this visit and bringing hope and joy at a time that is especially difficult for children to be away from home.

Jose Juan Rodriguez Guerrero, president of the Fire Department, explained that, “we wanted to surprise children and professionals with the donation of three remote-controlled fire engines for the enjoyment of pediatric patients. These small automatic vehicles, steerable by adults with a remote control, have a built-in music system, sirens, emergency lights and even shoot water, which will undoubtedly bring more than a smile and bring a little joy to families and hospitalized patients. Making these children smile and making them forget for a few moments that they are admitted is the best gift we can give.”

The firefighters also gave out special t-shirts, helmets, and even let the little ones try on their actual work gear! The children were filled with illusion, as this magical visit undoubtedly made their unfortunate stay more bearable this Christmas.