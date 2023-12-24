Feliz Navidad! It’s Spanish Christmas!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 24 Dec 2023 • 9:34

Feliz Navidad! Credit: Shutterstock/168010982

DECEMBER 24 is here, meaning a very Merry Christmas for all our Spanish friends.

‘Nochebuena’ is the Spanish celebration of ‘The Good Night’, which commemorates the evening before the birth of Jesus Christ.

On this eve, families gather together to enjoy a festive feast, as well as rejoice at the miracle of our saviour coming to the Earth.

The meal usually lasts from the early evening until late into the night, with many courses of traditional Spanish Christmas dishes on offer. It is typical to have a series of tapas plates to start with, including a selection of cheeses and boiled eggs filled with caviar! Then comes the soup course, which is often some kind of fish chowder. Some of the main courses consist of meat, fish and as a speciality, lobster! After that, it is time for the sweet treats, with favourites of turron, ‘tarta de la abuela’ being enjoyed by all, topped off with a glass, or two, or three, of cava!

Following this Nochebuena feast, it’s time to head out to church for the ‘Misa Del Gallo’, midnight mass. Here the entire community comes together to take the time to remember the true meaning behind this holiday.

In some households it is also tradition to exchange one or two gifts before bedtime, before the Three Kings come with the big ones on January 6!

Feliz Navidad, and a Merry Christmas to all.