Kindness at Christmas in Albox

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 24 Dec 2023 • 12:44
Albox gives a lovely gift
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Albox
IN an act of kindness and Christmas spirit, Albox Council has donated 1,500 kilos of products to the local Food Bank for the festive period.
Christmas is a fantastic time, full of festivities, feasts and plenty of food! However, for many who are struggling, even a simple meal is a struggle on December 25. This donation, that also includes many non-perishable products such as rice, noodles, cookies, soluble cocoa, tuna, as well as a complete pallet of milk, will make such a difference to those families who otherwise, may have spent the festive period hungry.
The mayor of Albox, Maria del Mar Alfonso, stated that “the Food Bank, in collaboration with the Mercadona company, have been sensitive to the request that we have made from the Albox City Council to help the families of our town. Especially for families where there are minors,”
Kindness and the act of giving, is the real magic behind the spirit of Christmas.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain.
