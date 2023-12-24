Trending:

Over €5 million for Almeria in El Gordo 2023

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 24 Dec 2023 • 13:02

Happy winners this Christmas! Credit: Shutterstock/2240854187

ALMERIA has won €5.5 million in the El Gordo lottery this year, as many residents now spend their Christmas in absolute delight

Friday’s Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw, on December 22 2023, has left the winners  pinching themself after  an amount just over 5.5 million euros has been distributed in the region. 

El Gordo, came out to the sound of drums at the Teatro Real in Madrid, with the winning number 88008 making more than a dozen residents of Almeria extremely happy. 

The winners of this Christmas Lotter are located in the capital, Adra, Nijar, Pulpi, Roquetas de Mar, Vera, Vícar, El Ejido, Gador, Mojacar, Carboneras and Huercal-Overa.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Jennifer Popplewell

Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading