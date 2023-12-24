Over €5 million for Almeria in El Gordo 2023

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 24 Dec 2023 • 13:02

Happy winners this Christmas! Credit: Shutterstock/2240854187

ALMERIA has won €5.5 million in the El Gordo lottery this year, as many residents now spend their Christmas in absolute delight.

Friday’s Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw, on December 22 2023, has left the winners pinching themself after an amount just over 5.5 million euros has been distributed in the region.

El Gordo, came out to the sound of drums at the Teatro Real in Madrid, with the winning number 88008 making more than a dozen residents of Almeria extremely happy.

The winners of this Christmas Lotter are located in the capital, Adra, Nijar, Pulpi, Roquetas de Mar, Vera, Vícar, El Ejido, Gador, Mojacar, Carboneras and Huercal-Overa.