Over €5 million for Almeria in El Gordo 2023

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 24 Dec 2023 • 13:02
Happy winners this Christmas!
Credit: Shutterstock/2240854187
ALMERIA has won €5.5 million in the El Gordo lottery this year, as many residents now spend their Christmas in absolute delight.
Friday’s Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw, on December 22 2023, has left the winners pinching themself after an amount just over 5.5 million euros has been distributed in the region.
El Gordo, came out to the sound of drums at the Teatro Real in Madrid, with the winning number 88008 making more than a dozen residents of Almeria extremely happy.
The winners of this Christmas Lotter are located in the capital, Adra, Nijar, Pulpi, Roquetas de Mar, Vera, Vícar, El Ejido, Gador, Mojacar, Carboneras and Huercal-Overa.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.