Paranormal activity in Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 24 Dec 2023 • 18:17

Are you afraid? Credit: Shutterstock/2260117081

THE Presentation of the Book “Almeria Paranormal” took place in Antas last Friday, December 22, in a spooky ceremony!

Lovers of the paranormal and seekers of experiences beyond the ordinary gathered together last week for the fascinating presentation of the book ‘Almeria Paranormal’ in what was reported to be an unforgettable experience!

The book, written by Juan Gomez Alcaide, takes a journey through Almeria and reveals 27 real testimonies, without fiction or fantasies. It discovers deceased protectors, encounters with celestial beings, premonitions and more. This book breaks stigmas and gives voice to inexplicable experiences, breaking the silence, offering understanding and releasing authentic stories.

Read the novel to immerse yourself in a universe of real mysteries!