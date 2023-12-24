Paranormal activity in Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 24 Dec 2023 • 18:17
Are you afraid?
Credit: Shutterstock/2260117081
THE Presentation of the Book “Almeria Paranormal” took place in Antas last Friday, December 22, in a spooky ceremony!
Lovers of the paranormal and seekers of experiences beyond the ordinary gathered together last week for the fascinating presentation of the book ‘Almeria Paranormal’ in what was reported to be an unforgettable experience!
The book, written by Juan Gomez Alcaide, takes a journey through Almeria and reveals 27 real testimonies, without fiction or fantasies. It discovers deceased protectors, encounters with celestial beings, premonitions and more. This book breaks stigmas and gives voice to inexplicable experiences, breaking the silence, offering understanding and releasing authentic stories.
Read the novel to immerse yourself in a universe of real mysteries!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.