The latest news in brief from Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 24 Dec 2023 • 18:01

A beautiful place Credit: Creative Commons/Ana Mora

Almeria Campaign

THE Council of Almeria has launched a major national tourism campaign to publicise “the beauty of the Almeria interior”.

It is “full of history, nature and authenticity and will surprise any traveller who discovers it in winter”. Javier Aureliano García, president of the Council said the main objective is to “attract tourists beyond the high season”.

Flyin’ home for Christmas

MORE than 220 flights have passed through Almeria Airport this Christmas, as many fly home for the festive period. Of these, 206 are national and 18 of them are international. The day with the highest traffic was Friday, December 22 with 17 flights, while the day with the least movement will be December 26 and 27, with 10 flights.

Squad in the sun

FOR the second time, Mojacar sees the presence of the Caja Rural- Seguros RGA cycling team, who are currently in the area for their winter training. The professional squad are taking advantage of the Mojacar roads, which are ideal due to their good condition, in addition to the low levels of traffic.

Goodness grapes!

THE Spanish tradition on New Years Eve may be a little tricky this year, as the price of grapes has skyrocketed, as they have become 227 per cent more expensive in the last two months! This is according to an analysis carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action, who also reminded customers that here is now 0 percent VAT on this fruit.

ANOTHER fire?

FOR the second time in two weeks, Almeria has suffered a wildfire, proving that not even the cold gives respite to the Levante Almeria Firefighters. The fire originated near the town of Mojácar on Thursday December 21. Firefighters quickly managed to control the flames and the fire is now extinguished completely.

Speeding Santas

ON the morning of Christmas Eve, around 100 motorbikes drove all around the town of Mojacar, including by the paseo, in full Santa costumes! Locals delighted in this festive show, taking videos and uploading them to social media. Nobody knows where they came from, but here’s hoping they’ll be back next year!

A message from the Mayor

THE Mayor of Antas, Pedro Ridao Zamora has taken the opporunity to talk directly to his people, with a heartfelt letter posted on Social media.

Dear residents of Antas: On these special days, it fills me with joy to address you as your mayor to wish you a holiday full of love, peace and happiness. On behalf of the Municipal Corporation, I want to express our gratitude for the wonderful town that we form together. May these Christmas holidays be filled with endearing moments with your loved ones. May every laugh, every hug and every moment shared illuminate your hearts with the warmth of friendship and family love. At Antas, we are more than neighbours, we are a big family. May this Christmas be the opportunity to renew our ties, to celebrate the union that makes us unique as a people. Let’s take advantage of these days to reflect on the achievements made and to look optimistically toward the future we build together. From the Municipal Corporation, we send you our best wishes for these holidays and next year. May every day be full of hope, prosperity and unforgettable moments. Happy Holidays, dear antusos! May the Christmas spirit illuminate every corner of our beautiful town.

With love.

Pedro Ridao Zamora

Mayor of Antas

How lovely!