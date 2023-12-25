Netherlands New Year Fireworks Fizzle

By Linda Hall • Published: 25 Dec 2023 • 13:31

FIRECRACKERS: Banned in the Netherlands since 2020 Photo credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures

SOME local authorities in the Netherlands would welcome a national ban on the consumer fireworks sold to the general public.

Thirty of 150 councils polled by the Netherlands News Agency (ANP) said in mid-December that they would support a national ban although only 16 out of 342 local authorities went ahead and vetoed them, ANP said at the end of the month.

The remainder said they preferred to leave the decision to the national government.

In big cities like Amsterdam only the very smallest consumer fireworks are permitted, and the councils backing a national ban maintained that this would give them similar options to prevent people from letting them off.

“Local bans just cannot be policed,” explained those in favour of a national ban. They also told the ANP that a ban in one municipality would merely encourage people to go to another where fireworks were allowed.

“As long as consumer fireworks can be sold and possession is not an offence then it will be impossible to police a local ban,” a spokesman for Terneuzen (Zeeland) council said.

Unions representing the police unions also want to see a national ban owing to the hazards the emergency services face each New Year during frenzied celebrations involving fireworks.

It would be impossible to police a national patchwork of differing regulations in different areas, they added.

“This is a particular problem, given the current shortage of capacity within the police,” the four police unions said in a joint statement.

Firecrackers and rockets have been banned nationwide since 2020 when the government restricted the availability of fireworks likely to cause damage and injury. Those which are allowed should, in theory, be let off only between 6 pm on December 31 and 2am on January 1.

Existing bans were largely ignored last New Year with very few fines handed out. In Amsterdam, where the traditional fireworks mayhem continued as usual, none who ignored the ban were sanctioned.

Meanwhile, approximately 40 local authorities, including The Hague, have created firework-free zones in areas adjoining shopping centres, petting zoos and nursing homes.