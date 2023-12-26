By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 19:53
10,000 Revelers Set to Rock the Paseo de Levante at Benidorm's NYE Bash. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm
Benidorm City Council, in collaboration with the Abreca association, is set to enjoy the grand New Year’s Eve party for the seventh consecutive year on Paseo de Levante.
The event, supported by the Departments of Festivals, Commerce, and Major Events, anticipates an attendance of around 10,000 people, according to Councillor for Festivals, Mariló Cebreros.
Commencing at 7:00.PM and continuing until 1:30.AM, the celebration will feature performances by three local DJs, along with national and international entertainment provided by a professional speaker.
Numerous beachfront establishments have joined this year’s year-end extravaganza, distributing grapes and party favours for the crowd that will gather at midnight to usher in 2024 at one of the city’s most iconic locations.
Following the stroke of midnight, Spanish time, a spectacular pyro-musical show will unfold, seamlessly blending music and fireworks.
At 1:00.AM, the celebration will connect with British television to broadcast the chimes from Big Ben in London.
The Councillor confirmed: “It is a gesture of respect that we want to extend to tourists of that nationality, who increasingly choose our city to bid farewell to the year.”
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
