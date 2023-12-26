By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 12:58

Alicante-Elche Airport Soars Into Festive Season with Record 4,061 Flights. Image: ALC Alicante Airport / Facebook

Alicante-Elche airport is gearing up for the final holiday period of the year, with 4,061 flights scheduled between December 22 and January 7.

This figure represents an increase of 671 flights compared to the previous year’s Christmas season when 3,390 flights operated.

The airport aims to surpass the record of 15 million passengers established in 2019, which was the highest in its history.

With 14.7 million passengers already recorded in November of this year, breaking the 15 million mark is anticipated.

Among the notable days during the Christmas holidays, December 25 (Christmas Day) is expected to have the least traffic with 110 scheduled flights, while January 6 is anticipated to be the busiest day with up to 280 flights, coinciding with the start of the return operation.

In addition to air travel, Renfe has planned to increase seating capacity by 23,000 on trains operating in Alicante and the Valencian Community during the Christmas holidays.

This includes 15,000 seats on AVE and Avlo trains linking Madrid with Valencia and Alicante, and 8,000 seats for connections from Barcelona and Tarragona to the Community on Long and medium-distance trains.

To facilitate mobility between December 22, 2023, and January 8, 2024, Renfe has scheduled the circulation of 70 trains (AVE, Avlo, Euromed, and Intercity), reinforced with double the number of seats.

The total number of seats offered to and from the Valencian Community is 375,529, with 180,000 seats allocated to the province.