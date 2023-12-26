Bioparc offer that helps with conservation

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 13:06

Bali Minna Photo: BIOPARC

As every year, the list of species considered extinct grows, as do those on the verge of extinction. Some are emblematic, but others are unknown. This is the case of the Bali Minna or also known as the ‘Bali starling’, a bird that survives thanks to the individuals reproduced in the conservation centres that work in programmes such as BIOPARC Fuengirola.

This small bird with white plumage, yellow bill and blue mask was discovered in 1910, when records estimated a population of no more than 900 individuals. Since this discovery, its population and distribution have declined drastically, and it now numbers fewer than 50 and is found only in an area of just 38 km2 in Bali Barat National Park.

BIOPARC Fuengirola has been home to this emblematic, but unknown species since its beginnings and now a pair can be seen, of which they hope to achieve a successful reproduction in the near future. It is one of the 2animal parks working on the conservation of this species in Andalucia and one of only 4 in Spain.

