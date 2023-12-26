Child, aged 6, is put on the wrong flight

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 22:39

Lost and alone in the airport Credit: Shutterstock/213231094

A boy, aged six, was put on the wrong flight whilst travelling alone to see his grandmother in Florida, USA.

The child, named Casper, has been reported to have been “incorrectly boarded” on a Spirit Airlines plane, travelling to Fort Myers in Florida from Philadelphia, USA.

However, rather than arriving at his desired destination, he ended up in Orlando, which is around 160 miles, four hours away by car, from where his grandmother lives.

Spirit Airlines has since publicly apologised and also offered to reimburse his grandmother for the petrol used during the drive she had to perform in order to pick her grandson up from Orlando.

When her grandson’s plane landed at the airport and she realised that he was not on it, she has stated that “real panic set in.” Further adding that “I ran inside the plane to the flight attendant and I asked her, ‘Where’s my grandson? He was handed over to you at Philadelphia?” she explained to a television station in Fort Myers. She then said that the flight attendant looked shocked and responded that, “No, I had no kids with me.”

Thankfully, Casper, aged just six, had his grandmother’s phone number and managed to phone her when he landed in Orlando. If not for him, he may have not been found for a longer period of time as the airline had no idea where he was at this point.

Spirit Airlines has said in a statement: “We take the safety and responsibility of transporting all of our guests seriously and are conducting an internal investigation. We apologise to the family for this experience.”