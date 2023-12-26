Christmas Charity Concert Raises Money For Food Bank

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 10:33

Food Bank Boost From Christmas Concert . Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

The Teatre Principal de Palma’s Christmas concerts, performed by various choirs, were a resounding success in both musicality and raising essential funds.

The Charity event raised nearly €5,000 for the Food Bank. Held on December 20 and 21, the concerts featured a mix of traditional Mallorcan and international Christmas carols, drawing families from across Mallorca.

Llorenc Galmes, President of the Council of Mallorca, expressed his deep appreciation at the event: ‘Thank you for this gift, you make magic with your voices,’ he said, highlighting the concerts’ emotional impact.

The Petitions Choir, led by Llorenç Bonet, opened with pieces like the Cuban carol ‘Flores de Pascua’ and ‘Noi de la mare.’ Following them, Maria Francisca Mir’s Children’s Choir performed classics such as ‘Santa Nit’ and ‘Pie Jesu.’ The Youth Choir, under Daniel Mulet, contributed with ‘El bon Jesuset es nat’ and ‘Star Carol.’

Francesc Bonnin’s Main Theater Choir, the event’s centrepiece, delivered a standout performance of ‘La Sibyl.’ The evening culminated with all choirs jointly singing ‘Santa Nit,’ ‘Fum Fum Fum,’ and ‘Adeste Fideles.’

Pianists Laura Serra and Mavi Cortes accompanied the subsidiary and main choirs, respectively.

This event wasn’t just a festive gathering but also a testament to Mallorcan solidarity. Over the two nights, a total of €4,695 was collected for the Food Bank, underscoring the community’s commitment to helping those in need.