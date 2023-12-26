Christmas Charity Concert Raises Money For Food Bank

By John Ensor •
Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 10:33
Food Bank Boost From Christmas Concert .
Credit: conselldemallorca.cat
The Teatre Principal de Palma’s Christmas concerts, performed by various choirs, were a resounding success in both musicality and raising essential funds.
The Charity event raised nearly €5,000 for the Food Bank. Held on December 20 and 21, the concerts featured a mix of traditional Mallorcan and international Christmas carols, drawing families from across Mallorca.
Llorenc Galmes, President of the Council of Mallorca, expressed his deep appreciation at the event: ‘Thank you for this gift, you make magic with your voices,’ he said, highlighting the concerts’ emotional impact.
The Petitions Choir, led by Llorenç Bonet, opened with pieces like the Cuban carol ‘Flores de Pascua’ and ‘Noi de la mare.’ Following them, Maria Francisca Mir’s Children’s Choir performed classics such as ‘Santa Nit’ and ‘Pie Jesu.’ The Youth Choir, under Daniel Mulet, contributed with ‘El bon Jesuset es nat’ and ‘Star Carol.’
Francesc Bonnin’s Main Theater Choir, the event’s centrepiece, delivered a standout performance of ‘La Sibyl.’ The evening culminated with all choirs jointly singing ‘Santa Nit,’ ‘Fum Fum Fum,’ and ‘Adeste Fideles.’
Pianists Laura Serra and Mavi Cortes accompanied the subsidiary and main choirs, respectively.
This event wasn’t just a festive gathering but also a testament to Mallorcan solidarity. Over the two nights, a total of €4,695 was collected for the Food Bank, underscoring the community’s commitment to helping those in need.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.