By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 14:32

Christmas Day Beach Bash: Residents of Orihuela Flock to Cala Bosque. Image: N332 / Facebook.

In Orihuela, the favourable Christmas weather beckoned many to join in the annual Christmas Day festivities on the beach.

Friends and families come together for the now-established party that paints the shores of Cala Bosque in La Zenia, on the Orihuela Costa.

This impromptu event is without official organisation.

In essence, formal permissions are not sought as this is a spontaneous gathering that the residents of Orihuela Costa, particularly the numerous foreign residents, eagerly embrace to celebrate Christmas Day.

Revellers bring barbecues for festive feasts, music fills the air, and the more adventurous even take a refreshing dip in the sea, bidding farewell to the year.

While the majority of attendees are British, given the sizable British community in Orihuela Costa, the event also draws Germans, Scandinavians, and an increasing number of Spaniards.

Originating more than a decade ago around a local orchestra concert, this meeting has evolved into a large-scale celebration, growing in popularity each passing year.