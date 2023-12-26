Christmas Ice Park In Mallorca

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 7:42

Ice Park in Mallorca. Credit: Port Adriano

Port Adriano welcomed the festive season in grand style on December 22, marking a cherished eight-year tradition.

The Ice Park, renowned for its vast 300m2 100 per cent ecological synthetic ice rink, invites everyone to skate in an eco-friendly environment. Additionally, thrill-seekers can enjoy a gigantic slide, stretching 30 meters in length and 3 meters in height.

This year, the park continues to offer all activities free of charge, including skates for those aged four and above. Open daily until January 8, from 12:00 noon to 8:00 pm (closing at 4:00 pm on December 31), the Ice Park ensures a merry and inclusive experience for all.

Complementing the icy attractions, visitors can also enjoy a variety of culinary delights from local favourites like MyTrue Burguer, La Oca, and Can Olivo, all situated within the port. These eateries provide a cosy spot to unwind while the more energetic ones can continue to revel in the festive activities.

Port Adriano’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its use of sustainable materials and energy-efficient practices, making this ice park a guilt-free pleasure. Join us in Port Adriano for an unforgettable Christmas experience that combines fun, food, and sustainability.