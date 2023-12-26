Clean beaches in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 13:14
Beach cleaning
Photo: Mijas Town Hall
MIJAS has carried out cleaning and repopulation of its marine coastline at El Chaparral beach. 200 species of lotus, thistle and sea fennel, which hardly need watering to survive, have been used.
The work is being carried out to clean up invasive plant species, planting plant species typical of the Mijas ecosystem, removing plastic and other waste found on the sand, as well as re-establishing the cordon on the sandbanks in the process of restoration.
Zurich insurance company has contributed to this sustainable initiative with the involvement of agents and executives of the company in the different cleaning tasks, as well as in the contribution of almost 200 plants for the repopulation of the area.
Mijas Councillor for Beaches and Environment, Daniel Gómez Teruel, thanked the company for choosing the Mijas coastline for the repopulation of native marine plants and explained that they have chosen, “lotus, thistle and sea fennel because they are very hardy plants that withstand climate change which, unfortunately, we are suffering in this area of Spain”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.