Clean beaches in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 13:14

Beach cleaning Photo: Mijas Town Hall

MIJAS has carried out cleaning and repopulation of its marine coastline at El Chaparral beach. 200 species of lotus, thistle and sea fennel, which hardly need watering to survive, have been used.

The work is being carried out to clean up invasive plant species, planting plant species typical of the Mijas ecosystem, removing plastic and other waste found on the sand, as well as re-establishing the cordon on the sandbanks in the process of restoration.

Zurich insurance company has contributed to this sustainable initiative with the involvement of agents and executives of the company in the different cleaning tasks, as well as in the contribution of almost 200 plants for the repopulation of the area.

Mijas Councillor for Beaches and Environment, Daniel Gómez Teruel, thanked the company for choosing the Mijas coastline for the repopulation of native marine plants and explained that they have chosen, “lotus, thistle and sea fennel because they are very hardy plants that withstand climate change which, unfortunately, we are suffering in this area of Spain”.