By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 15:22

Costa Blanca Winner: Alicante Emerges as a Top Christmas Destination. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante / Facebook.

Alicante has claimed a prominent spot in the national “top ten” as one of the most desired destinations for spending Christmas.

The news comes after recent findings from a study conducted by agencieseo.eu for the Cluster of Innovative Companies for Tourism of the Valencian Community (ADESTIC).

Google searches reveal a heightened interest in Alicante, Alcoy, Benidorm, and Xixona, making them the most sought-after destinations in the Valencian Community for year-end festivities.

In the comprehensive ranking, Alicante capital leads as the most searched destination in the entire region, capturing 35 per cent of searches.

Following closely are València at 32 per cent, and Benidorm at 13 per cent.

Additional municipalities within Alicante, such as Altea and Elche, also feature on the list, collectively representing 2.5 per cent of searches.

The study encompasses a total of 20 municipalities, including Calp, Torrevieja, Guadalest, Dénia, Bocairent, Gandia, Santa Pola, Orihuela, Villena, Benicàssim, Castellón, Cullera, among others.

The study also delves into specific Christmas events, with the Alicante Nativity Scene ranking highest in searches at 30,790 queries, followed by the Valencia Parade with 24,610.

Notably, among municipalities with fewer than 100,000 inhabitants, Alcoi’s Parade, recognised as a Festival of National Tourist Interest, takes precedence, while Xàtiva’s Monumental Nativity Scene, hailed as the largest in Spain, is a popular search.

Alicante and València secure fifth and sixth positions in the top 10 Christmas searches on Google for Spanish cities with the largest populations and tourist appeal.

Leading the list are Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, and Seville, with Murcia, Zaragoza, Bilbao, Mallorca, and Las Palmas following suit.

An intriguing insight from the report reveals that peak Christmas-related searches occur in the months of November, December, and January, with an impressive 800 per cent surge compared to the rest of the year.