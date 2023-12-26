Costa del Sol: News in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 8:25
Toll road
Photo: Flickr CC / European Roads
The ‘Fat One’
El Gordo winners took home a total of €2.8 million in Malaga province with 4 winners in the capital sharing the jackpot. There were another 2 prize winners in Benalmádena and Ronda and, in San Pedro Alcantara, the sales office in Calle Córdoba reported 2 further prizes had been won.
No beach bar
THE Junta de Andalucía has refused to grant a company a concession to occupy some 300 square metres of land and build a large beach bar in the coastal area of Guadalmina, in San Pedro Alcántara saying that the area is “especially sensitive” and is a protected area.
Wind storm
WORKERS from Marbella Council had to deal with more than 60 incidents as a result of the strong gusts of wind last week, most of them due to fallen trees on public roads, with more than a hundred workers between Parks and Gardens, Cleaning, Local Police, Fire and Civil Protection working to restore normality.
400 kilos
SOME 300 runners took part in the kilo race in San Pedro, an event that celebrated its 11th edition and raised approximately 400 kilos of food for the needy at Christmas. A flat 1,500-metre course along the Sampedra boulevard, was enjoyed with the family and in fancy dress, combining sport and charity.
Tolls rise
2024 brings the usual rise in motorway tolls including the AP-7. The law allows for an increase of 8.4%, but the government decided to limit it to 4% which means to travel from Malaga to Estepona in high season, it will increase from the current €13.70 to €14.25.
Longer hours
TORREMOLINOS Town Hall has authorised, at the request of the Association of Hoteliers of Malaga, a 2-hour extension of opening hours over the Christmas period for the hotel and catering trade until the 6th of January, for premises with or without music, over and above the limit set by their licences.
