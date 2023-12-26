Council Leader’s First-Hand Experience Of Homelessness In Mallorca

By John Ensor •
Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 11:47
Helping Mallorca's homeless.
Credit: conselldemallorca.cat
In a hands-on effort to understand the challenges faced by Palma’s homeless, Council leaders offer their services to the Island’s professionals.
Llorenc Galmes, President of the Council of Mallorca, and Guillermo Sanchez, Councillor of Social Welfare and President of the Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs (IMAS), joined the Social Emergency Unit (UMES) on an evening outreach.
The UMES, operated by Red Cross, extends on-the-road support to homeless individuals in Palma and the Bay of Palma.
During this critical Christmas period, the plight of those without homes becomes starkly visible. Galmes found the experience eye-opening, stating, ‘This trip has been very enriching because it has given us a new perspective on one of the key services of the social inclusion network of the Council of Mallorca.
‘Seeing directly the situation of the most vulnerable people and exchanging opinions with the professionals during the routine, has allowed us to acquire a vision of reality that goes beyond what we can achieve with the papers or the technicians can explain to us.’
To date, UMES has reached out to 1,960 individuals, offering essential services like food, blankets, socio-sanitary support, and socio-educational assistance.
Sanchez emphasised the importance of personalized care: ‘In addition to working to ensure that their basic needs are covered, the UMES team and the professionals from the Social Inclusion area of the IMAS coordinate daily to assess the different cases, draw up an individual intervention plan and accompany them during the process, based on their potential and capabilities.’
This proactive approach by Mallorcan leaders highlights a commitment to addressing homelessness with a nuanced, empathetic strategy.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
