By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 15:11

Experience the Enchantment in Altea: International Ballet Company Presents "Sleeping Beauty". Image: International Ballet Company / Facebook

The International Ballet Company is delighted to announce its upcoming performance at Altea’s Casa del Cultura on December 30 at 6:00.PM.

As part of its Winter Tour 2023, the International Ballet Company, featuring soloists from Moldova, Ukraine, Italy, and other countries, invites audiences to experience one of the most iconic works in the classical ballet repertoire, “La Bella Durmiente” (The Sleeping Beauty).

The company’s dedication and extensive effort have brought this project to fruition, establishing a company where refined technique and excellent dramatic performances breathe life into the most renowned choreographies and scores of classical ballet.

The narrative unfolds at the court of King Florestan during the christening of Princess Aurora.

The celebration, attended by the Lilac Fairy and other fairies, inadvertently excludes the Carabosse Fairy, who in her outrage, casts an evil spell: “When the Princess turns 16, she will prick herself with the needle of a spinning wheel and sleep for 100 years.”

The spell is eventually broken when the Lilac Fairy reveals the events to Prince Desiré, who awakens Aurora with a kiss.

The venue for this ballet classic is Altea’s House of Culture, situated at Costera Pont del Montcau, 14.

For ticket information, you can visit the box office on Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM or on Thursday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM and then from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Alternatively, you can contact the box office at taquilla@palaualtea.es via email.