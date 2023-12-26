Las Lagunas Tapas Route Winners

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 14:23
Tapas winner
Photo: Wikimedia CC / JuanJaén
The prizes for the 2nd edition of the Ruta de la Tapa de Las Lagunas have been awarded, among them a cheque for €550 for the winning tapa: ‘Bombones de retinto‘, from Bar Gaby, which was voted top of all the 111 entries.
“I think it was a very well crafted tapa by our chef, Mahy Dustin. As he liked it so much, we are going to put the tapa on our menu next year, in his memory, as unfortunately he is already watching us from the other side, and we will call it ‘Bombones Mahy’,” said Mirelys Caballero, who has been running the bar for a year. “This award is his,” she added, referring to the recently deceased chef.
The councillor for Tourism Promotion, Juan Carlos Maldonado (PMP), presented the award and said that the route of the tapa is a, “very important initiative to promote trade”. “We will involve more establishments next year”, he added.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
