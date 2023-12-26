Last Race For 2023

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 15:54

Mallorca's last run for 2023. Credit: Pavel1964/Shutterstock.com

As 2023 draws to a close, Magaluf invites everyone to celebrate the year’s end with a spirited dash along the coast.

The San Silvestre Calvianera Race, a vibrant 6.7 km run, will take place in Calvia, on Sunday, December 31, stretching from Magaluf to Palmanova and back.

This unique event combines athletic challenge with festive fun, encouraging participants to don their most imaginative costumes. Prizes await the best-dressed runners, adding an extra layer of excitement. The race’s atmosphere will be further enlivened by music, ensuring a lively experience for both participants and spectators.

Runners can look forward to a warm welcome at the finish line, where hot chocolate and ensaimada – a local delicacy – will be served.

Additionally, the first 800 registrants will receive a commemorative T-shirt, a special keepsake of the occasion. Essential services such as timing, an aid station, showers, and a cloakroom will be provided.

The race promises not just fun but also recognition for top performers. Trophies will be awarded to the first five finishers in both male and female categories, as well as to the first local male and female runners. Moreover, three surprise prizes will be given for the best costumes, adding a playful twist to the competition.

Organized jointly by the Calvia 2004 Foundation and Calvia Town Hall, this event is more than just a race, it’s a celebration of community spirit and the joy of sport.