Little Things Mean A Lot At Christmas

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 11:08

Personalised Christmas cards mean a lot. Credit: conselldemllorca.cat

In an outpouring of festive warmth, over 700 senior citizens across Mallorca have received personalised Christmas cards.

The Reina Sofia day centre’s residents were among the first to experience the joy of this thoughtful gesture, thanks to the ‘Cap padri sense Nadal’ campaign spearheaded by the CaixaBank Volunteer Association.

The Catalan phrase ‘Cap padri sense Nadal’ translates to ‘No godfather without Christmas’ in English. This expression takes on a deeper significance at a time when family and close relationships are remembered and celebrated.

The 25 residents at the centre were overwhelmed with excitement when they opened their letters, each containing a unique message of holiday cheer.

The campaign, a collaboration between the Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs (IMAS) and CaixaBank, along with volunteers from various local organizations, aims to uplift older individuals during the holiday season.

Caterina Massuti, director of the IMAS Queen Sofia Home, witnessed this heart-warming scene. She emphasized the significance of such a simple act, stating, ‘Dedicating a postcard to someone is a detail that may seem very small, but it is really a great gift for the adult to whom the letter is addressed.’

She further added, ‘The fact of receiving a postcard addressed exclusively to them in particular helps them feel special and loved during such emotional holidays as Christmas. It is important for older people to feel valued. It’s like medicine.’

Joana Maria Gelabert, representing the Association of CaixaBank Volunteers in the Balearic Islands, highlighted the unique, handcrafted design and personalized messages of each postcard, aimed at making the elderly feel remembered and valued.

This initiative, which began amid the pandemic, has grown from sending 222 postcards in 2020 to 800 this year, reflecting the collective effort of over 100 volunteers.