By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 13:23
Projects planned
photo: Marbella Town Hall
Promotion in the golf segment and the digitalisation of the municipality’s tourist offices are the focus of part of the first phase of the Major Cities Plan of Andalucia in Marbella, according to the Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz.
“This year we were counting on a major event like the Solheim Cup to strengthen our position in this market that generates many jobs in our city,” said the Mayor, who pointed out that thanks to this initiative, campaigns have been carried out in leading publications in the United States, including Golf Digest, of the Warner Broders company and publishing partner of the PGA; and in Europe, including Golf Circus and Ladies Golf.
The Mayor said that in the field of new technologies linked to tourism, “we are going to invest in the digitalisation of our tourist offices, as well as the creation of 2 modules for decentralised information points in the municipality”. This, together with other promotional work, has an investment of €10 million, co-financed by the Town Hall and the Junta de Andalucía that will benefit tourism in the area.
