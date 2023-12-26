Mallorca Encourages Global Learning

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 15:02

Mallorca University encourages overseas students. Credit: Adema Escuela Universitaria/X

In a bid to attract international students, the ADEMA University School, in Palma, will offer two new English-only lines in Dentistry and Fine Arts starting in the 2024/25 academic year.

The courses, part of ADEMA-UIB’s internationalization strategy, cater to both local and international students.

Dr Pilar Tomas, the school’s academic secretary, emphasized the global appeal: ‘These new lines will begin in the next academic year 2024/25 in two of our degrees and reinforce our commitment to internationalisation, as well as our relationship with other Universities on the global scene.

‘In this way, we can offer both all students from our Community and those from other countries to study in Mallorca in English.’

Highlighting the courses’ benefits, Dr Tomas noted, ‘the possibility of studying exclusively in English carries an important incentive for the future of students, providing a differentiating feature when looking for work in Spain, as well as allowing them to develop and expand their professional perspective in other countries.’

Dr Pere Riutord, head of Dentistry studies, stressed the local demand for English-proficient professionals, ‘we are a community where people from different nationalities coexist.

‘In addition, we are receiving continuous job offers from other European countries, which increase our students’ perspective of joining the labour market and support the need to propose a line that carries out their training in English.’

Dr Amparo Sard, leading the Fine Arts program, added, ‘the nature of Fine Arts studies, due to its interaction with proposals and initiatives at an international level, means that carrying out studies in English increases the projection of students, and improve your prospects for entering the labour market.

‘Mastery of this language will allow the development of a greater number of collaborative projects in research and studies on an international level.’

Candidates must possess B2-level English skills, with admission tests available for uncertified applicants. Diego Gonzalez, president of the Board of Trustees, praised this initiative as a testament to ADEMA’s dedication to innovative education, cutting-edge technology, and societal research.