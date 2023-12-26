Mallorca’s 2023 Craftsmanship Award

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 12:25

Mallorcan mill restoration. Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

In a celebration of traditional craftsmanship, the Council of Mallorca has awarded Miquel Ramis Bordoy, the island’s last miller, the prestigious 2023 Craftsmanship Award.

On Saturday, December 23, Bordoy received the accolade, worth €7,000, for his exceptional and sustainable restoration of a mill. The award underlines the continuing vitality of Mallorcan craftsmanship.

Antonia Roca, Vice-President of the Council and Minister of Culture, remarked, ‘This success shows that craftsmanship is more alive than ever’.

She pledged ongoing support for the island’s artisans. Llorenc Galmes, President of the Council, also attended the event, highlighting the importance of preserving history and traditions through craftsmanship.

The Artisan Tradition Award, valued at €5,000, was awarded to Jaume Amengual Serapio of Palma for his work ‘Xarxa de Botalo’. Representing a seven-generation legacy in fishmongery, Amengual continues his family’s tradition.

Roberto Parparcone clinched the Design and Innovation Award, also €5,000, for his creation ‘Sa Garreta’. The Artisan Gastronomy and Mallorca Fashion Awards, each €4,000, were won by Jose Trias Planas for ‘Mallorcan nougat coca’ and Joana Maria Borras for ‘Camia Majorca’, respectively.

Special recognition was given to Xavier Verd Vidal, Tatiana Carmen Sarasa, and Damia Mulet Vanrell for their respective crafts, each receiving €1,000. The event concluded with an array of Mallorcan artisanal delights which showcased the island’s rich culinary heritage.