Mallorca’s 2023 Craftsmanship Award

By John Ensor •
Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 12:25
Mallorcan mill restoration.
Credit: conselldemallorca.cat
In a celebration of traditional craftsmanship, the Council of Mallorca has awarded Miquel Ramis Bordoy, the island’s last miller, the prestigious 2023 Craftsmanship Award.
On Saturday, December 23, Bordoy received the accolade, worth €7,000, for his exceptional and sustainable restoration of a mill. The award underlines the continuing vitality of Mallorcan craftsmanship.
Antonia Roca, Vice-President of the Council and Minister of Culture, remarked, ‘This success shows that craftsmanship is more alive than ever’.
She pledged ongoing support for the island’s artisans. Llorenc Galmes, President of the Council, also attended the event, highlighting the importance of preserving history and traditions through craftsmanship.
The Artisan Tradition Award, valued at €5,000, was awarded to Jaume Amengual Serapio of Palma for his work ‘Xarxa de Botalo’. Representing a seven-generation legacy in fishmongery, Amengual continues his family’s tradition.
Roberto Parparcone clinched the Design and Innovation Award, also €5,000, for his creation ‘Sa Garreta’. The Artisan Gastronomy and Mallorca Fashion Awards, each €4,000, were won by Jose Trias Planas for ‘Mallorcan nougat coca’ and Joana Maria Borras for ‘Camia Majorca’, respectively.
Special recognition was given to Xavier Verd Vidal, Tatiana Carmen Sarasa, and Damia Mulet Vanrell for their respective crafts, each receiving €1,000. The event concluded with an array of Mallorcan artisanal delights which showcased the island’s rich culinary heritage.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.