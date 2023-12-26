By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 0:02

Mojacar’s favourite mice! Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

MANY residents of Almeria have now heard the story that the famous Walt Disney himself may have been born right here in Mojacar.

Since this information has surfaced, the town has dived head first into the magical world of Disney, painting murals, holding book readings, and even delegating an entire project by the Local Council to promote this Mojacar link to the famous mice.

This Christmas, in the early afternoon of December 24, Mickey and Minnie Mouse roamed through the streets, stopping children in their tracks as they ran to greet, hug and take pictures with the characters. They also made appearances in many plazas, setting up stations for excited fans to have their dreams come true.

Many local residents took to social media to express how much they enjoyed this enchanting visit, with one stating that “the lights, the music, and now Disney characters, could Mojacar be anymore magical this year?”