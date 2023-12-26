Nationwide drought reveals ‘Spanish Stonehenge’

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 18:42

The Dolmen of Guadalperal Credit: CreativeCommons/Pleonr

AFTER 50 years of being hidden, an ancient Spanish marvel has emerged from it’s depths, capturing the attention of a nation that barely knew of it’s existence.

This prehistoric secret of The Dolmen of Guadalperal, often referred to as the Spanish Stonehenge, has been hidden beneath the waters for just over five decades now. Much like it’s British namesake, of which it predates by a few thousand years, it is made up of a circle of megalithic stones that are actually believed to date back to 5000 BC. Due to the nationwide drought that Spain is currently suffering, it has recently resurfaced from the Valdecanas reservoir, who’s water is now sitting at just 28 per cent of its capacity.

The Dolmen of Guadalperal was discovered in 1926 by Hugo Obermaier, a German archaeologist. A massive stone marks the entrance to this ancient mystery, and marked on it are two engravings: a human figure and an unidentified symbol. This is just one of the 150 megaliths that stand tall at the site that researchers have stated was possibly used for ritual purposes, including being a sun-worshipping temple, as the dolmen’s orientation likely aligned with the summer solstice.

Enrique Cedillo, who is an Archaeologist at Madrid’s Complutense University, explained how rare this occurrence is. “It’s a surprise, it’s a rare opportunity to be able to access it.” He, along with other experts in the field, rushed to examine the structure before it is sent under the water once more when the rains of February fall.

As the rainy season of Spain comes close, the Spanish Stonehenge will surely soon be submerged once again, although there are some local groups that are currently advocating for relocating the site to higher ground to prevent this.

At least for now, this mysterious monument awaits its watery fate, and after sparking curiosity across the land, will once again take its secrets under the sea.