New Year’s Eve In Mallorca: Cheap Or Expensive?

New Year Celebrations.
Credit: maximmmmum/Shutterstock.com
With Christmas out of the way, the next big celebration is New Year. Whichever way you decide to mark the event, Mallorca has many options to choose from.
Mallorca presents a splendid array of celebratory options, both affordable and luxurious, for ushering in 2024 with friends and family.
The island’s festivities range from community gatherings to exclusive events, catering to diverse tastes and budgets. EWN briefly looks at one of the cheapest options to one of the most expensive.
In Palma’s Plaza Cort, a cherished tradition continues. Hundreds will gather in front of the City Hall, embracing the communal spirit.
The only requirement is to bring twelve grapes, and perhaps some party accessories, to add a festive flair to the evening. This heartwarming event symbolizes the unity and warmth of the local community, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a budget-friendly celebration.
For those inclined towards a more opulent celebration, the five-star Hotel Can Bordoy Grand House & Garden in Palma offers a lavish experience.
At an eye-watering €2,500 for a table of four, guests can indulge in an evening of haute cuisine and diverse shows.
For an even more exclusive experience, a €6,000 package includes a private waiter, driver, and a selection of luxury products. This epitome of luxury encapsulates the extravagant side of Mallorca’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.
These contrasting options highlight Mallorca’s diverse appeal, offering memorable experiences regardless of one’s budget.
