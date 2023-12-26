Operatic Delight in Altea: La Traviata Takes the Stage.

By Anna Ellis •
Opera fans will be delighted to hear that La Traviata is heading to the Altea Casa de Cultura on Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30.PM
Originally conceived as a social critique exposing the “shameful” behaviours of the affluent classes in Parisian society, La Traviata was the pioneering opera that dared to present a story set in the same time it was written.
This bold choice stirred immense excitement, leading the leadership of the Fenice to implore Verdi to alter the libretto’s date, pushing the narrative two centuries into the future.
Verdi’s original intent was to unveil the promiscuous conduct of the upper classes, shedding light on the exploitation of power and privilege, an idea that was met with swift censorship.
Recognising the significance of preserving the opera’s initial purpose, this modern interpretation addresses the intrinsic characteristics of our time, including issues such as machismo, violence, feminism, the rise of reggaeton, and other controversies that define our present-day society.
La Traviata, renowned as the most performed drama, takes on a sensitive and timely approach, offering a unique perspective that resonates with our current societal dynamics.
For ticket information, you can visit the box office on Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM or on Thursday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM and then from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Alternatively, you can contact the box office at taquilla@palaualtea.es via email.
