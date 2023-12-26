Overflowing Generosity at Breeze FM

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 21:29

Santa about to make some children very happy! Credit:Sharon Lipman

AS we bid farewell to another incredible year, Breeze 97.7FM in Almeria are delighted to share the heart warming success of their 2023 Caritas Christmas Toy Appeal, which concluded on Saturday, December 23.

On Christmas Day the Breeze studio in Albox was alive with festive spirit, hosting a delightful group of contributors who made this initiative truly magical:

Santa (Colin Williamson)

Mrs. Claus (Sandra Williamson)

Vicky White from Caritas, accompanied by Graham and Kate

Jill and Andy Lewis from Preloved Fundraiser

Bobby Gray and Geoff Murrell from Breeze

The generosity of the Breeze community knows no bounds. In addition to the hundreds of new and as-new toys donated, a number of incredible cash donations also poured in, totalling over €2000!

Special acknowledgements go to the Vera District Lions for their generous contribution of €500 and to Jill Lewis from Preloved Fundraiser, whose remarkable €700 donation was dedicated to purchasing toys for the appeal.

The Breeze studio also received an overwhelming outpouring of support in cash donations, totalling €812.50:

€300 from Friday Morning Zumba at Rosaleda’s

€130 from Susie Hare at Material Girl (raffle)

€382.50 from Listener donations, including heart-warming anonymous gifts, and a remarkable €100 donation.

This collective effort ensures that the holiday season is filled with joy and warmth for those in need.