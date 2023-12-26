Palma Christmas Market: Bigger And Better

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 16:31

Image of a marketplace nativity scene. Credit: Lucesysombras/Shutterstock.com Shutterstioock.com

Palma’s annual Christmas Fair is back, and is bigger and better than ever.

The heart of the festivities are spread across Plaza Mayor, La Rambla, Via Roma, Plaza de España, and Plaza de la Porta Pintada.

Visitors can expect an array of stalls brimming with festive offerings. From food to Christmas tree decorations, religious figurines, ceramics, leather goods, engravings, jewellery, carpentry, metalwork, textiles, and art – there’s something for everyone.

Plaza Mayor transforms into a winter wonderland with nativity scenes, Christmas trees, decorative candles, artificial flowers, toys, and typical festive objects. Meanwhile, Plaza España is a haven for the young ones, filled with carousels and thrilling rides.

But it’s not just about shopping. The town centre, especially in front of Palma’s Town Hall at Placa Cort, is adorned with ‘Betlems’ (Nativity scenes), drawing visitors into the Christmas story.

The fair also includes live music, theatre, storytelling, sports, guided tours, and numerous other activities, making it a comprehensive Christmas experience.

Mark your calendars! The fair runs from Wednesday, December 27 to Sunday, January 7, 2024. Join in the festive spirit and make this a Christmas to remember in Palma.