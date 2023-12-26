Record number of foreign tourists in November

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 13:26

Record for November Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella recorded the highest number of overnight stays by foreign tourists in the month of November for the last 7 years, a period in which records were also broken in terms of average prices and revenue per room.

Over 90,000 overnight stays out of a total of 111,000 were by visitors from other countries. The Director General of Tourism, Laura de Arce, also noted, according to the data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE), that foreign visitors, “have longer stays in our city”.

“All the countries from which we receive data from the INE have grown, that is, Germany, France, England and other countries” she went on to say, adding, “we have also already exceeded the number of tourists received with respect to the year 2022, by 31,000 people, and December has not yet even been counted”.

“With reference to the average prices and although in recent months they have been stabilising, November stands with a new record, with €173.92 per room, compared to €157.63 last year and €97.65 in,” said De Arce.“That makes the revenue total the highest for a month of November since records have been kept”.