Smiles for Santa at Garrucha Elderly Home

Lovely Saint Nick!
GOOD old Santa Claus has filled the Garrucha senior residence centre with joy this week, making a special festive visit.
On December 23, In a day that was full of emotion, Santa Claus made his entrance into the Garrucha Senior Residence, lighting up the hearts of the residents there with unforgettable moments of joy and smiles.
The halls echoed with laughter and Christmas songs as Santa shared stories and listened attentively to the older generation’s anecdotes. Each gift given was more than just an object; it was a symbol of affection and attention towards those who have fought and worked so hard to make a better Garrucha.
The celebration’s councilor, Isa Morales, expressed her gratitude and emotion at seeing the happiness on the faces of the town’s elders. In a warm and emotional message, Morales highlighted the importance of sharing moments of joy with those who have contributed so much to Garrucha throughout their lives.
For its part, the government team came together to congratulate the senior residents and thank them for being a fundamental part of the social fabric of Garrucha, recognising the importance of preserving the valuable social and cultural legacy that they have left us.
This Christmas, Santa Claus’s visit to the Garrucha Senior Residence was not only an event, but a moving reminder of the importance of sharing the joy and excitement of this holiday.
