By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 10:42
Sweet Success in Alicante's Christmas Decoration Contest. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.
‘Los Dulces de Raquel’ (Raquel’s Sweets) and ‘Autoservicio del Hogar’ (Home Service) have emerged victorious in the XXII Christmas Decoration Contest for Shops in Shop Windows and Facades in the North Zone of Alicante.
In the Showcase category, ‘Los Dulces de Raquel‘ secured the first prize, receiving €300, followed by ‘Farmacia Plaza de Argel’ in second place with €200, and ‘Droguería Lucas’ in third place, winning €100.
As for the best facades, ‘Autoservicio del Hogar’ claimed the first prize, followed by ‘Carnicería El Fariner’ in second place, and ‘Panadería T’Como’ in third place.
The financial prizes for this category mirrored those of the Showcase category.
Additionally, two €100 prizes were awarded by draw among the other participants, with ‘Loli Comestibles’ and ‘Cafetería El Mercado‘ being the fortunate recipients.
Lidia Lopez, the Councillor for Commerce, praised the initiative, emphasising its contribution to other ongoing campaigns supporting local commerce.
The councillor expressed gratitude to those who participated and encouraged everyone to shop locally during the festive season.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.