By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 10:42

Sweet Success in Alicante's Christmas Decoration Contest. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

‘Los Dulces de Raquel’ (Raquel’s Sweets) and ‘Autoservicio del Hogar’ (Home Service) have emerged victorious in the XXII Christmas Decoration Contest for Shops in Shop Windows and Facades in the North Zone of Alicante.

In the Showcase category, ‘Los Dulces de Raquel‘ secured the first prize, receiving €300, followed by ‘Farmacia Plaza de Argel’ in second place with €200, and ‘Droguería Lucas’ in third place, winning €100.

As for the best facades, ‘Autoservicio del Hogar’ claimed the first prize, followed by ‘Carnicería El Fariner’ in second place, and ‘Panadería T’Como’ in third place.

The financial prizes for this category mirrored those of the Showcase category.

Additionally, two €100 prizes were awarded by draw among the other participants, with ‘Loli Comestibles’ and ‘Cafetería El Mercado‘ being the fortunate recipients.

Lidia Lopez, the Councillor for Commerce, praised the initiative, emphasising its contribution to other ongoing campaigns supporting local commerce.

The councillor expressed gratitude to those who participated and encouraged everyone to shop locally during the festive season.