‘Team’ Mallorca’s Sports Promotion

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 9:54

Photo: Mallorca: Good Sports Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

The Council of Mallorca has unveiled an ambitious Sports Sponsorship Plan.

The initiative has earmarked over €600,000 to uplift elite sports and instil values like teamwork, inclusion, and sustainability. Approved for 2024, the plan, with a potential four-year extension, aims to ignite sporting spirit among youth through Mallorca’s leading teams and athletes.

Spanning 14 clubs across eight sports, including basketball, wheelchair basketball, women’s and American football, handball, roller hockey, volleyball, and water polo, the initiative will focus on clubs at the pinnacle of their leagues.

Notable beneficiaries include Azul Marino Basket Mallorca, Fibwi Palma, Palmer Basket Mallorca, Club Esportiu Atletic Balears, Besiki Palmanova DiscaEsports, and others.

Under the banner ‘With clean sport we always win,’ the Council’s campaigns will emphasize positive values and good sportsmanship. The messages, such as ‘We are a team!,’ ‘We are inclusive,’ and ‘We are the environment,’ will be showcased across various platforms.

Toni Prats, the Council’s Insular Director of Sports, highlighted the dual goal which is promoting first-class sports with lesser visibility and transmitting values through Mallorcan sports figures. He remarked, ‘What better way to transmit values than to do it through Majorcan sports protagonists?’ Prats also emphasized the Council’s commitment to enhancing club visibility, recognizing Mallorca as a champion’s track and field.