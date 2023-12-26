The Christmas Global Gift Gala brings together 200 people

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 11:10

Global Gift gala Photo: Global Gift Foundation

PUENTE Romano Hotel hosted the first edition of the Christmas Global Gift Gala last week. Marbella philanthropist and businesswoman Maria Bravo and actor Gary Dourdan welcomed around 200 people dressed in fancy dress to enjoy the festive season by helping the children of Casa Angeles, the day centre for children with special needs.

The gala was hosted by masters of ceremony, British presenter Nick Ede, a well-known entrepreneur and philanthropist, along with British presenter, actress, singer and DJ Denise Van Outen.

The evening was enlivened with performances by the Gipsy Kings, the young Soleá, who captivated everyone present, and the young Briton Samuel Hope, who conquered the stage with his captivating voice. Gary Dourdan sang and, to round off the evening, Denise Van Outen lit up the dance floor at the after party with the best music.

Eva Longoria

Actress and activist Brigitte Nielsen received the prestigious Global Gift Good Will Ambassador Award in recognition of her tireless humanitarian work and commitment to various philanthropic causes. Likewise, the Global Gift Inspiration Award went to the singer Soleá, which was presented by Eva Longoria via video link.

British auctioneer Jonny Gould conducted a live auction that raised substantial sums for charity. A painting by the artist Jaime Monge fetched € 11,000; a work by Johann Perathoner entitled New York 3D also sold for €11,000; a Cannes experience for 2 people brought in another €16,000; finally, a work by master chocolatier Patrick Aubrion, entitled The World in Our Hands, was auctioned for the sum of €2,000.

The funds raised at this gala will go to Casa Ángeles, a day centre for children and young people with special needs located in Marbella, founded by Maria Bravo. Casa Ángeles focuses on improving the quality of life of these children through therapies, workshops and leisure programmes designed to foster social inclusion.