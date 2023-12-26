The latest news in brief from Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 18:17

Three Magic Kings. Credit: Shutterstock/180414827

Letter to the Kings

IN Spain, the magical entities that bring forth those oh so awaited presents are actually the Three Magic Kings.

Therefore, many Spanish children actually write their ‘letter of wishes’ to this royal trio, who come from the story in the Bible, rather than to Santa Claus.

The town of Garrucha is holding a free workshop for any young ones, whatever their nationality, to come and write these special letters, where they can not only create and decorate, but also perhaps meet some new friends too!

This cute opportunity for the children will take place at Plaza Pedro Gea in Garrucha at 5pm on December 29.

Great Garrucha

THE Local Council of Garrucha put out this heartfelt festive message to it’s beloved residents this Christmas.

Dear neighbours of Garrucha,

During this festive period, we want to express our deep gratitude for the trust you have given us in the last six months as your government team. Despite the economic challenges, we are working with dedication to carry out the projects and goals we set for ourselves. We know that the challenges are significant, but we want you to know that every step we take is guided by the commitment to the well-being of all the citizens of Garrucha. We ask for understanding and patience, as this path is just beginning, and we face the economic challenges known to all.

We wish you a Christmas full of special moments and surrounded by your loved ones. May health, peace and joy fill your homes, and may the coming year bring you success and prosperity.

In these moments of reflection, we express our solidarity with those who face difficulties. We send you a warm hug and wish you the strength necessary to overcome any adversity.

We extend our good wishes to all the municipalities of Levante Almeria, as well as to all cultures and citizens of diverse origins.

Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year!

With love,

Pedro Zamora Segura, Mayor of Garrucha City Council and your Government team.

Super cute! Merry Christmas Mr Mayor!

Santa Paws

THE AA dog rescue charity shop Albox has taken this festive period as an opportunity to say “a big thank you to all our customers”.

In their message, which was published on social media, they said “a big thank you to all our customers and of course our donors for all your continued support. It is as always most appreciated. This charity does not just stop because it is Christmas, as they have many dogs who are in their care and still hoping to find that forever family, so that next year perhaps they will be sat by a fireplace of their own, waiting for the arrival of Santa Paws.

The dog rescue also reminded everyone of their Charity Shop’s opening times over the festive period:

24-26 Dec closed.

Open again

Wednesday 27 dec 10am-2pm

Monday 1 Jan closed

Saturday 6 Jan closed

Open as normal all other days.