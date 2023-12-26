The most famous cars of the cinema

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 15:02
Cars from the movies
Photo: Flickr CC / Inside the Magic
The Museo del Automóvil y la Moda in Malaga (the Automobile and Fashion Museum of Malaga) is holding anexhibition Coches de Cine (Cars of the Movies), an exhibition designed for the whole family in which the most famous vehicles of cinema from the big screen to form part of this collection, which can be visited until 7 January.
In Cars of the Movies you can see such recognisable pieces as the typical American car from Crazy Police Academy; the mythical Aston Martin with which James Bond, the 007 agent starring Sean Connery, chased the worst villains in Goldfinger; or Kitt, the famous car from The Fantastic Car, an emblematic series from the 80s. There is also room for animation with the presence of Luigi and Tío Topolino, two of the characters from the film Cars.
The exhibition, which can be enjoyed for the price of a general admission ticket to the Museum, will allow visitors to walk the red carpet to see at close quarters those vehicles that have played an important role in the most famous film productions.
Coches de Cine is a temporary exhibition organised by the Museo del Automóvil y la Moda de Málaga in collaboration with Miss Cadillac, Eurocrea, Marbella Classic Cars and Elcochefantástico.info.
