90 years old: reflections and regrets

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 17:16

Reflecting on a life lived Credit: Shutterstock/2329436717

A VIDEO that has been posted online of a grandmother on her 90th birthday has ignited conversations around the world about people’s biggest life regrets.

The video was posted to social media platform, TikTok, by well known personal trainer, Rachel Dillon, and shows her grandmother and other family members celebrating and talking about life. Rachel, who is recording, asks her grandmother what are her “biggest regrets after 90 years”, to which she immediately replies, “I wish I had done less of nothing”. She then admits that she wishes she “did not marry so young”, and “would have liked to have done more socialising”.

The one minute clip has racked up thousands of views, with the question of a person’s life regrets sparking many to comment on their own reflections. One user wrote “I’m starting to have these feelings and I’m only half her age!” With another claiming they wish they had settled down and got married when they were younger as they are feeling “pretty lonely now”.

Euro Weekly News spoke to Linda Craig, aged 92, who told us that her biggest regret was “not seeing more of the world”. Another woman from this generation, Gwen Scotts, had a completely different emotion to this, telling EWN that she wished she had “spent more time with my family, rather than running around chasing shallow experiences, I can never get that time back now.”

One slightly less heavy, but nevertheless profound, famous regret came from Humphrey Bogart on his deathbed in 1957. He declared that, “I should never have switched from Scotch to martinis.”

Everyone can learn from the older generation, as their wise words can aid and guide us in our non-stop youth of ranting and running. If we stop for a moment to listen to what they would have done differently, perhaps we can reflect on our regrets, and change them now before it’s too late.

Do you have any personal regrets about your life so far? What would you say to your younger self if you had the chance?