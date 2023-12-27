Aldi urgently recalls ‘dangerous’ Christmas gift

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 19:17

Urgent warning for customers Credit: Shutterstock/2250924039

AS the Christmas period begins to fizzle out, many of us are feasting on leftover sandwiches, bidding adieu to family members and basking in our lovely gifts.

However, if one of those gifts happened to be a bottle of perfume, you may want to pay close attention to this article, as one brand of fragrances that was sold out this Christmas has been found to be potentially highly dangerous and may injure anyone using it.

The perfume in question is the widely-popular ‘Cozmo’ from the supermarket chain, Aldi. The cheap and cheerful store has been forced to recall the product, which comes in both his and her versions, after it was discovered that it could cause injury due to a fault in the packaging that could trigger the glass casing to shatter.

The Cozmo perfumes became an instant hit with Aldi shoppers after being released just one week before Christmas, with many describing them as the ‘perfect dupe’ to the well known, and high priced, perfumes by Paco Rabanne. Cozmo Woman and Cozmo man cost just £6.99 each, whilst similar product ‘One Million’ sells for around £80.

The supermarket chain has since issued an emergency recall of both the men’s and women’s products, acting fast in removing the perfumes from every single one of its millions of shops that have it in stock. They have also posted a product notice about the potentially-dangerous item on their website which reads: “Please note that the following Emergency Withdrawal and Public Product Recall has taken place.” adding that, “As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling this product due to a fault which may cause the glass bottle to break.”

Aldi bosses, who have since claimed that all of their products go through ‘rigorous safety and quality checks’ before going on sale, are also urging customers who have purchased these products to return them to their nearest Aldi store, where they will then be issued a full refund.

In addition to this, they have explained that people do not even need a receipt in order to make the return, as clearly they did not expect to have to bring it back. Aldi concluded with the statement: “We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your cooperation.”