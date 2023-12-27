Alhama de Murcia Council Acts Swiftly to Combat Legionella Threat

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 17:24

IN a swift and cautious move, the Town Council of Alhama de Murcia has taken assertive steps to eliminate the threat of legionella bacteria in three of its prominent fountains: El Jardin de Los Patos, the fountain of El Jardin de Los Mártires, and Caballitos. Mayor María Cánovas, acknowledging the recent discovery during routine inspections, emphasised the council’s prompt action to disinfect these locations thoroughly.

Council’s Immediate Response to Legionella Contamination Ensures Public Safety

Following the identification of legionella bacteria, the council immediately ceased water supply to prevent any potential contagion. Although situated in bustling areas of the neighbourhood, Mayor Cánovas assured the public that there have been no reported cases of infection despite the contamination.

Transparent Communication: Mayor Cánovas Addresses Concerns on Bacterial Presence

Addressing inquiries from concerned locals Mayor Cánovas transparently explained the absence of water due to the prior bacterial presence. Maintenance work involving the replacement of fountain motors was carried out. Assuring the community that the bacteria issue is resolved, Mayor Cánovas announced plans to refill the fountains soon. Additionally, she highlighted the council’s commitment to implementing stricter and more vigilant inspection measures from now on, prioritising the well-being of the neighbourhood.

