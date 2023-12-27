Alhama de Murcia Council Acts Swiftly to Combat Legionella Threat

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 17:24
Image: Shutterstock/Panchenko Vladimir
IN a swift and cautious move, the Town Council of Alhama de Murcia has taken assertive steps to eliminate the threat of legionella bacteria in three of its prominent fountains: El Jardin de Los Patos, the fountain of El Jardin de Los Mártires, and Caballitos. Mayor María Cánovas, acknowledging the recent discovery during routine inspections, emphasised the council’s prompt action to disinfect these locations thoroughly.
Following the identification of legionella bacteria, the council immediately ceased water supply to prevent any potential contagion. Although situated in bustling areas of the neighbourhood, Mayor Cánovas assured the public that there have been no reported cases of infection despite the contamination.
Addressing inquiries from concerned locals Mayor Cánovas transparently explained the absence of water due to the prior bacterial presence. Maintenance work involving the replacement of fountain motors was carried out. Assuring the community that the bacteria issue is resolved, Mayor Cánovas announced plans to refill the fountains soon. Additionally, she highlighted the council’s commitment to implementing stricter and more vigilant inspection measures from now on, prioritising the well-being of the neighbourhood.
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.