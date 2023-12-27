Almuñecar Council Spreads Holiday Cheer Among Seniors

By Catherine McGeer •
Bringing smiles: Municipal gifts and personal visits
Image: Almuñecar Town Hall
THE Almuñecar Town Council, represented by Maria del Carmen Reinoso, Councillor for Social Welfare, continued its annual tradition of spreading Christmas cheer to elderly residents in the municipal housing of the Senior Complex. Handing out poinsettias and Christmas baskets, Reinoso emphasised the personal significance of this gesture, aiming to create heartfelt connections and convey warm holiday wishes.
Emphasising Personal Connections Through Festive Gestures
Accompanied by municipal workers, she visited each residence, aiming to spread joy, hope, and the municipality’s support to the elderly. Reinoso stressed equality in treatment among the diverse residents, acknowledging their individual needs while striving for a safe and harmonious environment for all.
The initiative not only celebrates Christmas but also highlights the importance of these seniors to the community, assuring them of the council’s care and appreciation. Overall, it reflects the council’s commitment to fostering happiness, support, and unity among Almuñécar’s elderly residents during the festive season.
