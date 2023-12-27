By Anna Ellis •
Altea's Fresh Start in 2024: Unifying Tuesday Market for Fruits and Fashion. Image: Ayuntamiento de Altea
Starting on January 2, the Tuesday market for fruit and vegetables in Altea will have a new location next to the street market for clothes.
Both street markets will be situated in the public car park of Garganes.
The reunification of the two markets aims to create a single space for all non-sedentary sales activity in Altea.
This consolidation is expected to foster synergy between the two markets and provide the public with a centralised location for all shopping options.
According to Jose Maria Borja, the Councillor for Commerce, the reunification will optimise resources such as cleaning, reduce costs, and improve traffic flow in the area.
Additionally, the move will leave street parking spaces available.
The specific location of the fruit and vegetable market will be visible from the entrance to the enclosure, with the clothing market occupying the remaining space.
The initiative is seen as a positive step to revitalise the street market and offer convenience to marketgoers by having both markets in one accessible location.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
