Balearic Jackpot

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 13:30

Mallorca wins millions. Credit: Narek87/shutterstock.com

Mallorca and Menorca have struck gold in this year’s Spanish Christmas Lottery, Famously known as ‘El Gordo’ (The Fat One).

In a remarkable stroke of luck, the islands have claimed two fifth prizes and a significant portion of the coveted ‘Gordo’. This year’s draw was historical, especially for Ciutadella in Menorca, which won part of the ‘Gordo’ for the first time in 88 years.

The grand prize this year, valued at a whopping €4,000,000 per series, was particularly noteworthy. It entered the records as the latest ‘Gordo’ to be drawn in the lottery’s history, announced at 1:16 am. This surpassed the previous latest draws in 2014 and 2018.

The draw commenced with the announcement of two fifth prizes early in the morning, one of which was the number 88979. This number brought joy to various parts of the Balearic Islands, with tickets sold in multiple locations in Mallorca, including Palma and Santanyi, and in Menorca at Ciutadella and Cales Piques.

In Palma, the Estanco Homar on Calle Sindicat deserves special mention for distributing two of the fifth prizes. The ‘Gordo’ spread its magic across different locations in Mallorca, including Palma, Calvia, Marratxi, Pollenca, and Can Picafort, boosting the total winnings for the island to an astonishing €6,378,000 million.

Meanwhile, Menorca basked in its own share of lottery fortune. Ciutadella, after an 88-year wait, witnessed a lavish outpouring of millions from the lottery. The excitement and celebration were palpable in the Plaza de los Pinos, which became a focal point of jubilation with lottery winners and revellers.

The impact of the lottery winnings has been profound. It has infused a sense of excitement and joy across the islands, marking a historic moment in their local culture and economy.

For the residents of Mallorca and Menorca, this year’s lottery draw will be remembered as a momentous event, one that brought unexpected wealth and celebration.