Benalmadena reduces water pressure in several areas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 8:42

Water pressure reduced Photo: Shutterstock / VladKK

THE Municipal Water Company of Benalmadena (Emabesa) has reported that it has reduced the water pressure in different areas of the municipality in order to preserve and guarantee the supply of drinking water. This is in response to the drought situation that is affecting the whole of Andalucia and, in particular, the province of Malaga and the Western Costa del Sol.

The areas that have been affected by the pressure reduction are Benamaina Norte, Capellanía, Carretera Costa del Sol, Doña María, El Carmen, La Hacienda, La Vista, Parte Norte del Higuerón, Puerto Marina, Rancho Domingo, Retamar, Rocas Blancas, San Fernando, Santa Ana, Sierrezuela, Torremuelle, Veracruz and Santa Matilde area.

The aim of this measure is to reduce the loss of water due to possible faults in the distribution network. Emabesa reminded everyone that Benalmadena is in a serious situation due to the drought and with severe restrictions following the Andalucian government’s decree, as a result of which, Acosol has been supplying 20% less water to the municipality.

Emabesa and Benalmádena Town Council are working together on various campaigns to raise public awareness so that together we can achieve an effective reduction in water consumption.

The awareness campaign also includes different posters and advertisements and a letter from the Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, has been sent out with the latest Emabesa bill, in which he asks the public for their full cooperation because, “the situation is beginning to be very worrying and we all have to do our part”.