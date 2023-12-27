Brexit: ‘Pints’ of wine to be sold in Britain

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 20:41

Get ready for the new products in shops in 2024 Credit: Shutterstock/2154492705

Pint-sized bottles of wine will soon be sold again in the UK after a recent Brexit review.

The government has said that the pint-sized bottles of still and sparkling wine are to appear during the new year in supermarkets, pubs, clubs and restaurants of the UK, with the new 568ml size offering more choice for customers.

Pint bottles of champagne have previously been sold in the UK before Britain joined the European Common Market, and stayed on shelves until 1973. However, their production was stopped because they did not comply with EU weight and measure rules.

These changes have been introduced following a government consultation on units of measurement, which was published in June 2022 and received more than 100,000 responses.

The consultation also considered government proposals to remove the requirement to show metric units alongside imperial or allow them to be shown in less prominence.

Due to this change, nearly 900 UK vineyards, which produce 12.2 million bottles of still and sparkling wine per year, are set to benefit from these new post-Brexit “freedoms”, the government has stated.

Kevin Hollinrake, Minister for Enterprise, Markets and Small Business, stated that: “Our exit from the EU was all about moments just like this, where we can seize new opportunities and provide a real boost to our great British wineries and further growing the economy.”

The new law will also allow new quantities of prepackaged wine, in bottles or cans, which will be sold in 200ml and 500ml quantities, in addition to the 568ml ‘pint’ size.