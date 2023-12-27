Calpe's Tourist Train Returns: Eco-Friendly Rides to Explore the Town's Charm.

By Anna Ellis •
Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 15:22
Calpe has reintroduced its tourist train service, starting with a diesel locomotive that is expected to be replaced by an electric train soon.
The circular route originates from the stop on Avenida Rosa de los Vientos in La Fossa, passing through key areas such as Avenida Ejercitos Españoles, Plaza Colon, Avenida Gabriel Miro, and the old town before returning to the starting point.
The train will have stops at Plaza Colon (near the Tourist Info booth), Avenida Valencia (next to Plaza Mayor Parking entrance), and Puerto Avenue (opposite Baydal Restaurant).
The tourist train is one of the attractions most valued by tourists who come to the municipality, according to studies on satisfaction of tourist demand prepared by the Calpe Town Council.
“It is a service that is very well received, hence our interest in continuing to provide it in Calpe, although now we are offering the tourist train without a carbon footprint, which was one of our main objectives,” said the Councillor for International Promotion, Marco Bittner.
